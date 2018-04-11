Ex-Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting woman, 77, surrenders at DFW Airport

A former Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a 77-year-old woman in October was in custody Wednesday after he surrendered to authorities at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport.

The suspect, Hashem Ramezanpour, 41, has been on the run from police since October when the attack was reported.

Ramezanpour was arrested upon his return to the U.S. to face charges of aggravated sexual assault of an elderly person, police said.

He was in the Tarrant County Jail Wednesday with bail set at $100,000.

He is accused of sexually assaulting the woman on Oct. 22 after picking her up in Dallas and dropping her off at her Fort Worth home, police said in a news release at the time.

Detectives say they believe he fled the country later that month.

Before arriving at the woman's home, police said, Ramezanpour stopped his car and sexually assaulted her. His vehicle was a white 2016 Honda Civic with a Texas license plate of JBY3214.

Uber, the popular ride-hailing company, released a statement at the time saying in part, "What has been described and reported to police is a violent act no person should ever have to go through."

Ramezanpour's Uber access was "immediately removed" from the app and he was permanently banned, the statement said.

All Uber drivers undergo a criminal background check before they gain access to the app, according to the company.

Another of Ramezanpour's recent riders, Amanda Leboeuf, 34, of Dallas, had an awkward encounter with him during a ride in March 2017 and a couple of exchanges with him into August 2017.

"I just couldn't believe it; it left me kind of baffled," Leboeuf told the Star-Telegram. "You think you kind of can read people and then this happens and it's kind of alarming."

She said Ramezanpour provided her a ride on March 8, 2017, and then showed up at her work a few weeks later.

During another visit to her work in August, he asked for her telephone number, Leboeuf told the Star-Telegram.

This report includes material from the Star-Telegram archives.