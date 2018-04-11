Brian Ray Modawell was jailed Tuesday for online solicitation of a minor.
Man arrested in Fort Worth accused of online solicitation of a child

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

April 11, 2018 12:25 PM

A 43-year-old North Texas man has been jailed in Fort Worth and faces charges of online solicitation of a minor after a multi-agency undercover operation was conducted last fall, according to Fort Worth police records.

Brian Ray Modawell was jailed Tuesday and also faces charges related to marijuana possession.

Police spokesman Tracy Carter said he could not release information on Modawell's residence or occupation, but records from the Tarrant County district clerk's office show that a man with the same name and birth date who was charged with marijuana possession in December has a residence in North Richland Hills.

According to the Fort Worth police incident report, last September the department's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was conducting a multi-agency operation "to locate people who would travel to meet underage children for sexual contact."

The incident report lists the offense location as 1105 Jerome St., which is the address of Newby Park. Police did not respond to questions about the location.

Also participating in the undercover operation were Arlington police, the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division in Hurst and Department of Homeland Security Investigations.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

