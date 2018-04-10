Eight-period class schedules for Fort Worth's secondary schools start next fall

Starting next school year, Fort Worth's middle and high school students will have a common schedule of eight class periods — a move that adds 15 minutes of instruction time.

The district announced the shift Tuesday in a news release that stated high school students will be able to tap into more learning opportunities, including gaining up to 32 graduation credits and doubling up on career and technical learning. Middle school students can accelerate and take high school courses.

Campuses will also be able to align high school and middle school athletic programs — a move that allows coaches to monitor team performance and program development.

The district emphasized that teacher work time will not increase even though students will get 15 more minutes of instruction time.

Fort Worth schools join the ranks of other Texas districts that have adopted eight-period days, including Arlington, Austin, Crowley, Dallas, Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Keller and Lake Worth.

More updates on the plan are expected Wednesday.