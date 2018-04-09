He claimed his girlfriend lied about being abused. Now, she and her daughter, 10, are dead

A Euless man accused of killing a former girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter painted himself as a victim in motions that he filed in previous domestic violence cases against him.
Paige Terrell Lawyer had been previously charged three times with abusing O'Tishae Womack, with whom he was in a dating relationship.
In a letter and motions to the court, however, he claimed that Womack was mentally ill and was filing false police reports against him in retaliation for him wanting to leave their relationship.
“All of this is just an nitemare (sic) created by Ms. Womack and now it needs to end,” Lawyer wrote to State District Judge George Gallagher in July letter accompanying one of the motions. “If she is allowed to terrorize my life, there is something someone must do. I am done with her and her lies, cries and misinformation.”
Twice, court records show, Womack filed affidavits asking prosecutors to drop the charges against Lawyer. Experts say such requests are very common in intimate partner violence cases. because often the victims have been threatened to do so.
"They say you do this or I will do this," said Kathryn Jacob, CEO of Safe Haven. "When an offender threatens a victim, the victim believes them and they believe them because those threats are real. Its not an empty threat to them and there has been some time in the past when the offender says you're going to do this or this is going to be the consequence, and they followed through on that.”
As is the Tarrant County District Attorney's policy, however, the cases were not dismissed. In fact, Lawyer was to go on trial at the end of this month on the latest two felony assault case.
Instead, he was arrested Sunday night in Tennessee, accused of capital murder in the slayings of Womack and her 10-year-old daughter. The mother and daughter were found dead Friday afternoon inside their east Fort Worth apartment.
The Tarrant County medical examiner's website identified the 10-year-old girl as Kamyria Womack.
Firefighters discovered the bodies Kamyria and O'Tishae in a second-floor condominium after a family member called 911 about 12:30 p.m.
The medical examiner's office reported that Kamyria was found in a bedroom in the home and died by strangulation. It was also determined that O'Tishae died by strangulation. Authorities found her body in kitchen of the home.
Past cases
According to court records, Lawyer had first been accused of choking Womack, a third-degree felony, on Jan. 8, 2017.
That next month, on Feb. 10, 2017, Womack went to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office, however, and signed an affidavit of non-prosecution, asking that the case be dismissed.
“This is my decision and it is contrary to the advice of the District Attorney’s office,” she wrote..
That same day, court records show, prosecutors entered into a plea bargain with Lawyer in which he plead guilty to a Class A misdemeanor assault charge in exchange for 18-months deferred adjudication probation.
Under such probation, if a defendant completes his probation term successfully, a conviction will not appear on his record.
But in June 2017, prosecutors filed a petition to revoke Lawyer’s probation after he was arrested again on charges he assaulted Womack on separate occasions in May 2017.
He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly accelerating his car toward Womack as the two argued on May 18, causing her to fall on the hood, then braking suddenly, causing her to fall off.
He was also accused of second-degree felony assault for allegedly choking her on May 27.
Allegations made from behind bars
From jail, Lawyer began filing his own court motions, accusing Womack of being mentally ill and making false reports against him in retaliation for him trying to leave her.
He wrote Gallagher that he could show in court that “she is the criminal" and should be charged with aggravated perjury for "falsifying police reports and assassinating my character!”
He also claimed he was being constantly harassed by police.
“There is a pattern. Someone has to hear my cries for HELP. This is a miscarage (sic) of justice,” he wrote.
Jacob said abusers can be incredibly cunning people who have the ability to excuse their own behavior.
"At the end of the day, domestic violence is about a person wanting to have power and control over another person," Jacob said.
In July 2017, Womack again filed an affidavit of non-prosecution, requesting that both new assault charges be dismissed.
“I do not think that any useful purpose will be served by further prosecution,” the petition states. “If called to testify, I will state the same facts that I have stated here.”
Again, prosecutors did not dismiss the charges as Womack requested. In Tarrant County cases, prosecutions of intimate partner violence cases are evidence-based and not dependent on an alleged victim's cooperation.
“The case is between the state of Texas and the offender," Jacob said. "The victim doesn't have control over our criminal district attorney."
Instead, in January, court records show prosecutors offered Lawyer a plea deal of six years in prison to resolve the two new criminal charges and the still pending probation revocation case.
He rejected their deal.
He was freed from jail on Feb. 12 after using a bondsman to post bond on the three pending cases. Bond had been set at $20,000 in the aggravated assault case, $10,000 in the assault case and $2,500 in the probation revocation case, court records show.
He was expected to go on trial at the end of this month.
Instead, he's now in a Tennessee jail, accused of capital murder.
Prescotte Stokes III contributed to this report.
