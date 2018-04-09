Fort Worth capital murder suspect who fled the city captured in another state

A Euless man who fled the scene of a double homicide in east Fort Worth was captured Sunday night in another state, police said.

Capital murder suspect Paige Terrell Lawyer, 37, was in custody Monday, but police provided no other details.

Lawyer is accused in the Friday killing of a woman he had dated and he had been charged three times with assaulting her in 2017, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

He also is a suspect in the death of the woman's fourth-grade daughter on Friday at the family's east Fort Worth apartment.

On Sunday, the woman was identified as Otishae Womack, 30, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office website. Her death was ruled a homicide, but a cause of her death was pending.

The other victim is believed to be Womack's daughter.

A probable cause warrant was issued for Lawyer on Saturday, and police asked for help to locate the Euless man.

The victims had lived in the 200 block of Shady Lane Drive at the Vernona Apartment Complex.





The woman's two other children, both 4, were not home when the bodies were found and are now in protective custody, police said.

The slain girl was a student at Morningside Elementary School and the twins were pre-kindergarten students at Eastern Hills Elementary, according to a Fort Worth school district official.

Lawyer and Womack had a violent domestic history, according to court records. He was sentenced to 18 months' probation in February 2017 for choking Womack in January 2017. He was charged with assault bodily injury to a family member. The two were dating and living together at the time.

She moved out in April 2017 and was granted an emergency protective order, according to court records.

But while on probation, Lawyer was accused of assaulting Womack with a motor vehicle on May 18, 2017, and he again was accused of choking her on May 26, 2017.

He refused to sign a plea deal in July 2017 for five years in prison on the two assault charges.

In papers filed in January, Lawyer denied assaulting Womack on May 18, 2017.

The Euless man had court dates scheduled for April 13 in Criminal District Court No. 396 on the two pending assault charges, according to court records.