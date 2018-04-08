A mother duck died on Sunday, Apr. 8, afternoon after being swept onto the roadway near SH-121 and I-635, where she was hit by a car. Her 8 ducklings fell through a large drainage grate on shoulder of the road. Prescotte Stokes III
Fort Worth

8 ducklings stuck in an interstate drain rescued in Grapevine

By Prescotte Stokes III

April 08, 2018 07:05 PM

GRAPEVINE

A good Samaritan and local police and fire departments in Grapevine took on a life-saving mission for 8 small ducklings in distress along a roadway in Grapevine on Sunday afternoon.

In a post on their Facebook page, the Grapevine Police Department said a mother duck died after being swept onto the roadway near SH-121 and I-635, where she was hit by a car. Her ducklings fell through a large drainage grate on shoulder.

A good Samaritan, Nathan Stinson, called police for help when noticed the ducklings inside the drain.

Stinson filmed the rescue efforts while Grapevine police guarded traffic and helped lift the grate where the ducklings were trapped.

Firefighters rescued all 8 ducklings, which were then taken to Animal Services.

