Benbrook man dressed in Domino's Pizza shirt accused of robbing Domino's Pizza

A 22-year-old Benbrook man was in custody Sunday, accused of trying to rob a Domino's Pizza while wearing a Domino's Pizza hat and shirt.

Police could not be reached Sunday to comment on how the suspect came to be wearing the Domino's Pizza clothing.

Jail records identified the suspect as 22-year-old Andrew Peppers who was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a robbery call shortly after 4:30 p.m. Friday to Domino's Pizza in the 8800 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

An employee called police, saying "someone there was trying to rob the store."

Police received a description of a man wearing sunglasses, a blue Domino's shirt and hat, gray jacket, black slacks, gloves and a "doctor's mask over his face."

Peppers was in the Tarrant County Jail Sunday in lieu of $25,000 bail.

He faces a charge of aggravated robbery, according to jail records.