Search continues for gunman who fatally shot man, left body near Fort Worth park

Police searched Sunday for a suspect who shot and killed a man, leaving his body near a city park.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Michael Saldana, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office website on Sunday. A hometown was not listed on the website, but public records indicated Saldana had lived in Fort Worth.

Saldana died from a gunshot to the head and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner's office.

Police responded to a shooting call shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Avenue M.

Officers located the body of a man near Titus Paulsel Park.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating.