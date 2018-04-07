Police looking for suspect in east Fort Worth slayings of a mother and daughter

Police are seeking the public's help locating a man wanted for capital murder in Friday's slayings of a mother and her daughter at an east Fort Worth apartment complex.
Paige Terrell Lawyer, 37, should be considered dangerous, police said in a news release.
Lawyer is wanted in connection with the slaying of a woman and child whose bodies were discovered Friday in their east Fort Worth dwelling near the Verona Apartment Complex.
The victims, who lived in the 200 block of Shady Lane Drive, are believed to be a mother and her fourth-grade daughter. Their cause of death was not immediately revealed.
The woman's two other children, both 4, were not home when the bodies were found and are now in protective custody, police said.
The slain girl was a student at Morningside Elementary School and the two twins were pre-kindergarten students at Eastern Hills Elementary, according to a school district official.
Tobi Jackson, a trustee with the Fort Worth school district, said in a statement that two of the city's most community engaged principals, supported by their campus team and the school district as a whole, are at the helm at Eastern Hills Elementary and Morningside Elementary schools.
"If there is any good to look toward, it is knowing, they will do the right thing for our community and facilitate healing," Jackson said. "We have over 100 individuals thus far who have committed to support. And we will indeed extend opportunity for them to do so in the near future. These beautiful twins and their family will be wrapped in the love and support of Fort Worth Texas."
Neighbors of the slain family were shaken by the events that had occurred Friday.
Antonio DeLaCruz, 28, who lives in an apartment near the slain females, said he was awakened by the loud screams of a woman asking for help and crying "Oh God, oh God."
"I went outside to see if could help and she was asking people to call 911, that her sister was gone. And that there had been a murder, " DeLaCruz said.
Firefighters discovered the two bodies in a second-floor condominium after a family member called 911 about 12:30 p.m., said Sgt. Cris Britt, police spokesman.
Those with knowledge of Lawyer's location are asked to call the fugitive unit at 817-994-0501 or 817-925-5349. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.
