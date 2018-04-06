Golf ball-sized hail and 'a few tornadoes' possible with Friday's storms

Get ready for a stormy Friday afternoon and evening.

A line of severe thunderstorms is expected to form along a strong cold front late Friday afternoon and could include heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Dallas and points eastward under an enhanced risk of severe storms (3 on a scale of 5) while Fort Worth has been listed in the slight category (2 on a scale of 5.)





While the greatest threat is for East Texas, forecasters said Tarrant County residents need to pay attention to these storms.

"Fort Worth is certainly fair game," said Jason Godwin, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

"We could see some large hail," Godwin said. "I wouldn't be surprised of hail the size of golf balls or larger. It's not out of the question that we'll see that in a few areas."

The cold front should arrive at the Red River around 4 p.m. and scattered storms are possible through 11 p.m.

7:53am CDT #SPC Day1 Outlook Enhanced Risk: from parts of north-central/northeast texas to west-central mississippi https://t.co/GtEvHQ3UxE pic.twitter.com/wMDPzyEKQw — NWS SPC (@NWSSPC) April 6, 2018

The greatest tornado threat will be east of Interstate 35, toward Greenville, Paris and Texarkana, Godwin said.

"We have some of the ingredients for tornadoes," Godwin said. "When storms form in a solid line, the threat is typically a little less."

Once the cold front passes expect cold blustery temperatures with 40 mph wind gusts.

By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s. The average low temperature for April 7 is 52 degrees and the record low is 31 set in 1971.

"If you have plants that are particularly sensitive, you need to take precautions," Godwin said.

West and northwest of Fort Worth, a freeze warning is in effect for places like Wichita Falls and Archer City.

Just west of Fort Worth in Parker County, which is known for its peaches, the predicted low is 34 degrees but Godwin said "they could be pretty close to freezing."

Temperatures will warm up on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s.