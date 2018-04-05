Police investigating a person with a weapon call in west Fort Worth

Police were involved in trying to defuse what is being described as a standoff with an armed barricaded person on Thursday.
Officers were called to the 10200 block of Maverick Drive about 6:30 p.m. on a person with a weapon call, according to the police call log. SWAT personnel and more than three dozen police units had responded to the call by 9 p.m., the call log showed.
Authorities closed northbound traffic Chapel Creek Boulevard at Westpoint Boulevard and asked the public to avoid the area.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
Comments