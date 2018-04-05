Police are seeking to negotiate with a barricaded person in the 10200 block of Maverick Drive in west Fort Worth Thursday
Fort Worth

Police investigating a person with a weapon call in west Fort Worth

By Mitch Mitchell

April 05, 2018 10:21 PM

FORT WORTH

Police were involved in trying to defuse what is being described as a standoff with an armed barricaded person on Thursday.

Officers were called to the 10200 block of Maverick Drive about 6:30 p.m. on a person with a weapon call, according to the police call log. SWAT personnel and more than three dozen police units had responded to the call by 9 p.m., the call log showed.

Authorities closed northbound traffic Chapel Creek Boulevard at Westpoint Boulevard and asked the public to avoid the area.

