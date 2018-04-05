Fort Worth man convicted of murder in 1994 headed to federal prison on firearm charges

A Fort Worth man who went to prison for murder in 1994 and had a long rap sheet before that could soon be going back.

A federal jury on Monday convicted Lamone Ivory, 46, of firearm and drug charges after a one-day trial, prosecutors said in a news release.

Federal agents seized heroin, marijuana and cocaine from his Fort Worth home last year. Four firearms also were confiscated.

Ivory is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31.

According to court records, 25 charges were filed against Ivory from 1986 to 1990, including theft, burglary, drug possession, sexual assault and sexual assault of a child, records showed.





In October 1992 while awaiting trial for the slaying of Charles Wilson, Ivory asked the judge presiding over his case to marry him and his girlfriend.

Documents don't show whether the judge obliged, but they do show that Ivory was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being convicted of murder in 1994.