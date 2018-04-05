School bus carrying more than 30 students involved in crash in Fort Worth

A school bus carrying more than 30 students was involved in a wreck early Thursday morning, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

MedStar reported no injuries in the crash. It wasn't immediately clear what school the bus was affiliated with.

The accident occurred about 8 a.m. near the intersection of East Seminary Drive and Town Center Service Road, near the Gran Plaza parking lot, police said.

Police said the school bus was involved in a wreck with a tan Chevrolet vehicle. Authorities notified MedStar since the accident involved an occupied school bus.

