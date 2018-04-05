Five teen friends accused in violent Valentine's Day game room robbery

Five teens who police described as friends have been arrested in a violent Valentine's Day game room holdup in which heavily armed robbers opened fire on customers.

The teens, ages 16 to 18, were arrested in late March, authorities said at a news conference Thursday morning at police headquarters. Three of the suspects were 18 and the others 17 and 16.

They were identified as Anthony LaSalle, Barber, Paul Dejuan Garner, Jcolby Tyjae Jackson, all 18, and Brenshay Jarrell Washington, 17. Police did not release the identity of the 16-year-old because he is a juvenile.

"Three were armed," Det. Paul Vega said in the news conference. "They have a violent history, but at this time this is the only robbery they are accused of."

Vega and police Sgt. Chris Britt credited the quick arrests to tips from residents.

"This was a quick resolution because of the help we received," Britt said.

After shooting up the game room in north Fort Worth and robbing its customers, the five suspects fled the scene on Feb. 14. One wore a clown mask and carried a rifle that closely resembled an AK-47.





An 18-year-old woman was shot in the leg during the robbery and was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth where she was listed in stable condition, according to MedStar. Her wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Police were called to the game room at 3255 N. Beach St. just after 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 14. According to police records, at least six customers inside the game room were robbed of their cash and wallets.

Surveillance video shows the suspects opening fire as soon as they enter the business. White ceiling fragments can be seen falling from the impact of multiple rounds.

"They entered the game room and immediately opened fire," detective Brian Raynsford said during a news conference days after the holdup. "They fired randomly in the building and it resulted in the serious injury to one victim. They need to be taken into custody."

Police found "a large number of shell casings in the crime scene," said officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman.

Initial reports from witnesses said there were four assailants, but after viewing security footage at the business, named C'est La Vie Bida, police sought five suspects. They were seen running southeast from the game room.

Game rooms are filled with video consoles on which customers play slots, video poker or other games in hopes of winning "credits," instead of cash payouts. Some smoke shops in the area have either a back room where similar games are offered or feature two or three gaming machines inside the store.

Four were in the Tarrant County Jail Wednesday, facing charges of aggravated robbery. The 16-year-old faces a delinquent conduct/aggravated robbery charge.

Garner faces an adiditonal charge of evading arrest and Jackson faces an added charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.