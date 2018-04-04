A jury decides if Fort Worth bus driver's love affair with rapist lands her in prison

A jury deliberated for an hour and a half on Wednesday about whether a Fort Worth bus driver who claims to have fallen in love with a repeat sex offender is guilty of aiding his escape nearly two years ago.
Their relationship ended in mid-August 2015, when Brent Allen Jozefkowicz, 48, cut off his ankle monitor, walked out of the halfway house in Fort Worth, rode a motorcycle to Myrtle Beach N.C. and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
State District Judge Louis Sturns sent the jury home and instructed them to return Thursday to resume their deliberations.
Paula Holcomb Smith, 48, also known as Paula Pedigo, testified Wednesday that she did not know Jozefkowicz was considering escaping from the halfway house where he lived in the 600 block of North Henderson Street.
Tarrant County prosecutors Page Simpson and Nick Vincent told the jury that Smith provided Jozefkowicz, a man convicted of multiple sex crimes, with a cell phone and money so he could escape.
Prosecutors said Smith was not being charged with conspiracy, but with helping Jozefkowicz violate the rules of the civil commitment program in which the state had enrolled him. Smith never had any intention of following the state's rules, Vincent said.
Prosecutors argued that Smith did not have to know whether Jozefkowicz planned to escape, the only thing that the jury must decide is what Smith did, Vincent said.
"This comes down to two questions," Vincent said. "Did a violent sexual predator escape and did Paula Smith help him."
Defense attorneys, Clay Graham and Lauren Crisera, portrayed Smith as a victim and said the man she loved was a predator and a professional manipulator. The program that Jozefkowicz and Smith struggled against was inept, Graham said.
"Brent made a mockery of the civil commitment office," Graham said. "He's so dangerous the state of Texas decided to put him in a halfway house where he could just walk out of the door."
Smith testified that no one ever searched her when she visited Jozefkowicz at the halfway house. And the civil commitment program set people up for failure.
It took 16 years for the state to put these violent predatory sex offenders behind locked doors like most states, Graham said. Even now, Graham said, only a handful of people have graduated from the program and dozens are enrolled in the program every year.
"The way this place was set up anyone could walk in and just hand over money," Graham said. "It was designed like that. People would get in the program, violate the rules and be put back in prison. It was the only way that the state could ensure that no one would ever get off the program."
By the time Jozefkowicz escaped, state lawmakers had reformed the Texas Civil Commitment Program and were making sweeping changes.
The love affair between this suicidal sex offender and a bus driver blossomed as she continued to visit his job at a pet crematorium in 2014 and 2015.
Smith did not pay a lot of attention to the women and girls admitted to sexually assaulting before he committed suicide. Jozekowicz assaulted pre-teens girls, teen-age girls, and vulnerable adult woman, but Smith said she believed all that was in his past.
Jozefkowisz had always been a gentlemen with her.
"The way I looked at it those things happened 25 years ago and he had already paid his time for it," Smith said. "I thought a judge had sentenced him. As far as I know a judge sentences you to a number of years and when you serve that you're done."
The Texas Civil Committment program, which is reserved for sexually violent predators who present the greatest risk of re-offending, has always worked differently than what Smith described.
Now, hard-to-reform sexually violent offenders are held under strict supervision in a locked facility and are released on their own only after they have completed the program and have been judged safe to rejoin society.
The better an offender behaves the more freedom he gets, until he completes the program and is released. Offenders who do not follow the rules are more strictly supervised or sent back to prison.
According to Tarrant County prosecutors, Page Simpson and Nick Vincent, Smith and Jozakowicz routinely broke the rules.
The pet crematorium, Pets Ever After, located in the 5600 block of Parker Henderson Road, camoflagued a significant 2,400 square-foot marijuana grow operation, was one of the places where Jozefkowicz and Pedigo spent time with one another.
Pets Ever After is now closed, according to it's website. The crematorium's owner, Jon Evans, was convicted on a money laundering charge and sentenced to eight years in prison.
Evans, along with Amy Kincaid and Teresa Shook, were all accused of helping the Jozekowicz escape. But the investigation into the escape uncovered a spiders nest of criminal activity, with some cases still winding their way through the courts.
After nine months of courtship, or grooming, as the prosecutors argued, and several additional months after their relationship had become sexual, Smith received a letter from the civil commitment office that ordered her to stop all contact with Jozekowicz, according to her testimony.
It was around the same time that those sex offenders in the program found out they would all be moving to Littlefield, a locked facility about 15 minutes northwest of Lubbuck in West Texas.
Officials with the Civil Commitment Program testified that many of the program participants were dismayed by the move because they would have to leave behind their jobs an all the relationships they had established.
"I was in love with him," Smith testified. "And it was like a death sentence when they said I should cease having contact with him."
When asked if she saw Jozefkowicz acting strangely during that time, Smith replied that she believed it was because of the move.
"He was losing everything in his eyes," Smith testified.
Pedigo testified that she purchased a second cell phone for her boyfriend in July 2015 and Jozefkowicz thanked her for his "new toy" in a text message.
He also asked for significant sums of money to be withdrawn from his bank accounts at Woodforest, Chase and another bank during the next two weeks.
Hours after getting the money from those accounts, Jozekowicz fled Fort Worth.
Smith is the first defendant in Texas who is not a violent sex offender who has been tried under that system under the law of parties.
Jozefkowicz was found in Mrytle Beach about two weeks after his escape, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Smith and three other defendants -- Jon Evans, Amy Kincaid and Teresa Shook -- were arrested and faced various charges for their roles in aiding his escape. Smith faces a sentence of 2-10 years in prison if convicted.
