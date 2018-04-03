A 2016 file photo shows hail, some larger than golf balls, that fell on Forest Park Boulevard and the surrounding area near southwest Fort Worth.
A 2016 file photo shows hail, some larger than golf balls, that fell on Forest Park Boulevard and the surrounding area near southwest Fort Worth. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

Now under a severe thunderstorm watch, North Texas could be pounded by hail

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

April 03, 2018 02:35 PM

The eastern half of North Texas is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 6 p.m.

The Star-Telegram's media partner, WFAA posted on its Facebook page video of damage to the roof of a Joe's Crab Shack restaurant in Plano.

Tarrant and Dallas counties have now been removed from the severe thunderstorm watch as the cold front moves off to the southeast.

"The severe threat has ended for locations north and west of a Comanche to DFW to Bonham line where post-frontal air is spilling in from the north," according to a National Weather Service forecast discussion.

"A thin line of thunderstorms continues to press south and eastward early this afternoon, and a threat for strong to severe storms exists through the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening hours."

A wind advisory is in effect for areas behind the front until 7 p.m. with gusts up to 45 mph possible.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area will see much cooler temperatures with lows reaching 40 by Wednesday morning. Further off to the northwest, there's even a freeze warning that includes Wichita Falls and Archer City.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

