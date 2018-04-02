Two 'violent pimps' and a third man are found guilty of selling underage girls for sex

A federal jury in Fort Worth convicted three men last week of charges related to conspiracy to sell underage girls for sex, prosecutors announced Monday.

Pierre Lagrone, aka “P” or “Pedro,” 33; Herman Sanders, aka “Pooh,” 29; and Demarcus Davis, aka “Zigg,” 25, will be sentenced at a later date, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Prosecutors painted Lagrone and Davis as "violent pimps" who recruited, controlled and profited off underage girls through commercial sex acts. Evidence showed that the pair communicated with potential clients, collected payments, and paid for motels rooms and supplies.

Lagrone and Davis kept most, if not all, of the money made by the victims, providing the girls with only food, shelter and sometimes clothing, according to the release from U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox's office. Sanders conspired with and assisted Lagrone.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Lagrone faces 10 years to life in prison, Sanders faces 15 to 35 years, and Davis faces 10 to 35 years. All three could also be fined up to $1 million each.

Sentencing for Lagrone and Davis is scheduled for July 23. A sentencing date for Sanders has not been set.