Woman wrapped in blanket killed when vehicle runs over her in parking lot

A woman wrapped in a blanket and sleeping in the middle of a store parking lot was killed Monday morning when a vehicle ran over her near the downtown area, police said.

The Tarrant County medical examiner's office identified the victim as Emtisse Newton, 36. She was pronounced dead in the parking lot of the A1 Food Mart at 6:51 a.m. A ruling on her death is pending the results of an autopsy.

Police were summoned to the store in the 1800 block of East Lancaster Avenue shortly after 6:30 a.m.

A woman was killed Monday morning when a vehicle ran over her in the 1800 block of East Lancaster Avenue near downtown Fort Worth, police said. Courtesy: Google Maps

Police say they believe a motorist was pulling into the parking lot and observed what appeared to be a blanket in the middle of the lot.





The motorist drove over the blanket.

A woman was in the blanket, sleeping in the parking lot, police said.

No charges were expected against the motorist, police said.