Fort Worth

Man shot to death in his Fort Worth home after dispute

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telegram.com

April 02, 2018 07:36 AM

FORT WORTH

A man was shot to death Sunday in his home after a dispute with another man, police said.

No one was in custody Monday.

Police did not release any details on the dispute that ended in the fatal shooting.

The victim was identified as Baltazar Gomez, 28, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office website on Monday. He was pronounced dead in his home at 8:36 p.m. Sunday.

Police responded to the shooting call shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of Avenue L.

April 1, 2018 fw fatal shooting avenue L.jpg
A man was shot to death Sunday in the 4100 block of Avenue L in Fort Worth.
Courtesy: Google Maps

Officers arrived on the scene and found Gomez's body.

The suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle, and police continued their search Monday for him.

Homicide detectives are investigating the murder.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

