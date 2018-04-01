Fort Worth man killed after he jumped out of a moving vehicle onto a city street

A young man died Sunday morning when jumped out of a moving vehicle on a city street, police said.

The victim was identified as Berman Depaz, 21, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office website on Sunday. Depaz was pronounced dead at 6:26 a.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Police reported the incident Saturday night in the 2000 block of West Seminary Drive.

The driver stopped after Depaz jumped, police said. No arrests were made in the incident.





Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Authorities provided no other details.