Fort Worth man killed after he jumped out of a moving vehicle onto a city street

A Fort Worth man died Sunday morning from injuries he suffered when he jumped out of a moving vehicle on a city street, Fort Worth police said.
By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

April 01, 2018 01:33 PM

A young man died Sunday morning when jumped out of a moving vehicle on a city street, police said.

The victim was identified as Berman Depaz, 21, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office website on Sunday. Depaz was pronounced dead at 6:26 a.m. Sunday at John Peter Smith Hospital.

Police reported the incident Saturday night in the 2000 block of West Seminary Drive.

The driver stopped after Depaz jumped, police said. No arrests were made in the incident.

Authorities provided no other details.

