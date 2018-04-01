Gang member tried to run over 5 Fort Worth officers, smashed into 8 vehicles, police say

A teen on probation for engaging in organized criminal activity tried to run over five officers and smashed into eight parked vehicles at an apartment complex during a disturbance call, according to Fort Worth police reports.

No major injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred early Friday morning on Portico Drive.

Police identified the suspect as Vincent Seaman, 19, of Fort Worth, who was in the Tarrant County Jail on Sunday in lieu of $70,500 bail.

Seaman was sentenced to five years' deferred probation in June 2017 on a charge of engaging in criminal activity for brandishing a weapon as a member of a criminal street gang, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. The name of the gang was not listed in court records.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

But a warrant had been issued for Seaman in January for probation revocation because he was accused of failing to report to a probation officer and he did not submit a urine sample, court records state.

At about 1 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a call of a disturbance in the 6000 block of Portico Drive.

Police located Seaman driving within the apartment complex.

Seaman is accused of attempting to drive over officers who were trying to arrest him. He also smashed into eight parked vehicles, according to police reports.

Seaman was taken into custody after he crashed into a vehicle.

The teen faces five charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, eight counts of criminal mischief and one count each of evading arrest and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records.

SHARE COPY LINK Authorities in Fort Worth are investigating a police-officer involved shooting on Wednesday, Feb 14. Police said the suspect, a white male, was the subject of a domestic disturbance involving a handgun at a local business before being shot by poli Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr