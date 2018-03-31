Fort Worth company recalls more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef products

A Fort Worth company has recalled more than 7,000 pounds of beef products being sold in nine states because they were shipped without being inspected.

PFP Enterprises, which is also known as Texas Meat Packers, a Fort Worth establishment, had officials with the U.S. Department of Agriculture research their records and discovered that the company operated on March 24 without federal inspections of the recalled products taking place.

The problem was discovered Friday and the recall notice issued Saturday. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, a news release from the USDA said.

Federal officials say the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase, the release said.

The products have “EST. 34715” inside the USDA mark of inspection, the release said.





These items were shipped to institutional and retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Shane Fresh, vice president of quality assurance for Patterson Foods, at (817) 546-3561, the release said. Consumers with food safety questions can also access "Ask Karen" online, the Food Safety and Inspection Service virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov.

The following frozen and fresh beef items were produced on March 23-24 and are subject to the recall:

5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “BEEF SKIRT DICED FOR TACOS,” with a case code of 1470 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18.





5-lb. vacuum-packed frozen packages of “PRESEASONED BEEF FOR FAJITAS,” with a case code of 36989 in the upper left-hand corner of the label and a packaging date of 03/24/18 and a use-by date of 03/23/19.





Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS BEEF, FAJITA SEASONED STEAK, BEEF FLANK STEAK FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/23/18 and 03/24/18, a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248261 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.





Varying weights of vacuum-packed packages of fresh “USDA CHOICE ANGUS, FAJITA SEASONED STRIPS, BEEF FLANK STRIPS FOR FAJITAS,” a packaging date of 03/24/18, and a use or freeze-by date of 04/18/18, and an item code of 567248253 in the upper left-hand corner of the case label.

