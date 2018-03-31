Fort Worth

March 31, 2018 5:26 PM

Police arrest suspect in connection with deadly parking lot shooting outside store

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

FORT WORTH

Police arrested a suspect who allegedly shot a man multiple times Wednesday afternoon in a parking lot outside a convenience store.

David Angelo Colon Jr., 36, was in the Tarrant County jail on Saturday facing a murder charge. Bond for Colon, who was arrested Thursday, was set at $100,000, according to jail records.

Officers were called to a shooting investigation about 1:15 p.m., according to a police report.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1200 block of Oak Grove Road, the report said.

Medical personnel took the injured man, Walter Davis, 25, to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the report said.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

