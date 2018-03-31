Police chase man from N. Richland Hills to Fort Worth who refused to get out of car

A man who barricaded himself inside a vehicle on Northeast 28th Street was apprehended without incident by police officers on Saturday.

The man, who police have not identified, led officers on a car chase that began about 1 p.m. in North Richland HIlls, said Bradley Perez, Fort Worth police spokesman.

The pursuit ended in Fort Worth and SWAT officers were requested to assist with the man's apprehension, Perez said.

The man barricaded himself inside of his car as police approached, Perez said. The man was taken into custody by police a short time after he stopped, Perez said.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3