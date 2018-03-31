Fort Worth police took a man into custody on Saturday after he led police on a chase that started in North Richland Hills
Fort Worth police took a man into custody on Saturday after he led police on a chase that started in North Richland Hills
Fort Worth police took a man into custody on Saturday after he led police on a chase that started in North Richland Hills

Fort Worth

Police chase man from N. Richland Hills to Fort Worth who refused to get out of car

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

March 31, 2018 03:13 PM

FORT WORTH

A man who barricaded himself inside a vehicle on Northeast 28th Street was apprehended without incident by police officers on Saturday.

The man, who police have not identified, led officers on a car chase that began about 1 p.m. in North Richland HIlls, said Bradley Perez, Fort Worth police spokesman.

The pursuit ended in Fort Worth and SWAT officers were requested to assist with the man's apprehension, Perez said.

The man barricaded himself inside of his car as police approached, Perez said. The man was taken into custody by police a short time after he stopped, Perez said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Steve Wilsonswilson@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  