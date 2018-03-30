A thief was caught on surveillance video stealing a woman's purse at the Target on Alta Mere Drive in Fort Worth. Fort Worth Police Department
Fort Worth

Recognize this purse snatcher? Fort Worth police want to hear from you

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

March 30, 2018 03:50 PM

FORT WORTH

A store surveillance video shows a man snatching a woman's purse right off her shoulder and running out of the store as the victim chases him.

Police said the theft occurred about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Target store in the 700 block of Alta Mere Drive.

The 28-year-old victim was unable to catch the purse snatcher and now Fort Worth police are asking the public's help in identifying him.

Police ask that anyone with information call 817-392-4714. Police commented that the thief has a lot of nerve to steal a purse in full view of customers as they watched.

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752

