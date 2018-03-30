Recognize this purse snatcher? Fort Worth police want to hear from you

A store surveillance video shows a man snatching a woman's purse right off her shoulder and running out of the store as the victim chases him.

Police said the theft occurred about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Target store in the 700 block of Alta Mere Drive.

The 28-year-old victim was unable to catch the purse snatcher and now Fort Worth police are asking the public's help in identifying him.

Police ask that anyone with information call 817-392-4714. Police commented that the thief has a lot of nerve to steal a purse in full view of customers as they watched.

