Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot swells to $521 million

Tonight's Mega Millions drawing is up to $521 million, the largest it has been in at least two years.
This jackpot has grown for weeks, starting at $40 million in January, as no one won the top payout for 23 drawings, according to the Texas Lottery.
This is the fourth-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and the 10th biggest payout for any lottery game in the United States.
Even the cash option, which is significantly less than the overall payout, will still give a winner more than $317 million.
"Texas has had 12 Mega Millions jackpot prize winners since it joined the game in 2003," according to a statement from the Texas Lottery.
The most recent winner, the It Will Buy Me a Boat Revocable Trust, claimed a $49 million prize in November 2016.
So far this year, four Texans have won big prizes of $1 million or more, but not the top jackpot.
Winning Mega Millions tickets that yielded $1 million prizes were sold in Vidor on March 6 and McAllen on March 23 and have yet to be claimed.
It costs $2 to pay the game. Players pick five numbers out of a set of 70 and one Mega Ball from a field of 25 choices. The odds of winning the big payout are one in 302 million.
Mega Millions is played in dozens of states including Texas.
