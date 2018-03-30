House Speaker Paul Ryan heads to Fort Worth for a private town hall

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is heading to North Texas.
On April 3, he will visit Catholic Charities Fort Worth to talk about jobs and ways to help "Americans escape poverty" and participate in a private town hall with clients and supporters of Catholic Charities, according to a statement from his office.
Before that, on Monday, Ryan will visit and tour the headquarters of Southwest Airlines's headquarters in Dallas and hold a town hall with Southwest employees.
During his brief trip here, he will focus on "two top issues for House Republicans: tax reform and workforce development," the statement said.
