2 killed standing outside vehicle on Loop 820 in east Fort Worth

Two people were killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on East Loop 820 in east Fort Worth just after midnight, according to police.
Police say they believe that a man and woman were stopped on the freeway and standing outside their vehicle "having some type of a disturbance."
"Another vehicle either struck their vehicle and hit them or the other vehicle itself struck the male and female victims causing them to perish in the accident," Officer Gezim Pollozani said in a statement. Their identities were not immediately available.
The driver of the other vehicle involved was being questioned by police, who are still investigating, Pollozani said.
Comments