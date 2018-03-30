A man and a woman were killed while standing outside their vehicle on Loop 820 in east Fort Worth early Friday, police say.
A man and a woman were killed while standing outside their vehicle on Loop 820 in east Fort Worth early Friday, police say. CBSDFW Twitter post
A man and a woman were killed while standing outside their vehicle on Loop 820 in east Fort Worth early Friday, police say. CBSDFW Twitter post

Fort Worth

2 killed standing outside vehicle on Loop 820 in east Fort Worth

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

March 30, 2018 09:02 AM

FORT WORTH

Two people were killed in an auto-pedestrian accident on East Loop 820 in east Fort Worth just after midnight, according to police.

Police say they believe that a man and woman were stopped on the freeway and standing outside their vehicle "having some type of a disturbance."

"Another vehicle either struck their vehicle and hit them or the other vehicle itself struck the male and female victims causing them to perish in the accident," Officer Gezim Pollozani said in a statement. Their identities were not immediately available.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was being questioned by police, who are still investigating, Pollozani said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

An old Texas man with a sign: 'Trump that boy don't act right'

An old Texas man with a sign: 'Trump that boy don't act right'

Pause
'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

A new rating of the headlights of more than 30 midsized car models gave only one model "good" rating: the top trim level Toyota Prius V, says The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. Cars were rated on a driver's ability to see down a dark road. About half of traffic deaths in 2015 happened at night or during dawn and dusk. Credit: IIHS

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7662, @tomuh

  Comments  