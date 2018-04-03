Here's what House Speaker Paul Ryan learned in Fort Worth Tuesday

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan had to see it for himself.
So he traveled to Fort Worth Tuesday to see the Catholic Charities program he has heard so much about that is geared to help people lift themselves out of poverty.
"This is a beautiful story that needs to be told throughout the country," Ryan said during a town hall before about 200 supporters of Catholic Charities Fort Worth. "I really believe this is among the keys to ... breaking the cycle of poverty."
During his brief visit, Ryan participated in a half-hour town hall, met with clients, toured the facility and sat in on a roundtable that included clients and local leaders such as Fort Worth Catholic Diocese Bishop Michael Olson, U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.
This came after he traveled to Dallas Monday to tour the Southwest Airlines's headquarters and talk with employees there who received bonuses because of the federal tax cut and jobs bills.
Before his visit, some people noted displeasure with Ryan on social media, saying he should hold town halls in Wisconsin, where he lives, and not in Texas. "I've never heard of Fort Worth, Wisconsin," some tweeted.
Ryan's goal during this trip to North Texas was to talk about jobs and ways to help "Americans escape poverty," according to a statement from his office.
Olson said he was glad Ryan had a chance to see Fort Worth's model in action.
"This is an opportunity to be heard ... that the poor are not our enemy," he said. "They are not people whom we need to fear.
"They are, as Jesus taught, our brother and sister."
Reaching out
Ryan's visit comes after Heather Reynolds, president and CEO of Catholic Charities in Fort Worth, both testified before Congress and published an open letter to him.
In that message, Reynolds said she first hoped to change the speaker's world view on poverty — and then she read articles that showed "Paul Ryan says he was wrong about poverty."
"It turned everything I knew about politics upside down," she wrote. "Speaker Ryan, you described what I know about the poor. I can hold strong to my business mindset all while carrying out my moral Catholic responsibility of taking care of the least among us.
"This flexibility, this nimbleness of thought, this grand compassion and understanding is the linchpin needed to reframe how the nation views those in poverty."
Catholic Charities works with people in need to try to help families climb their way out of poverty.
Statistics show that around 15 percent of families in Fort Worth live in poverty, earning less than $15,000 a year.
"Unfortunately, many of the people that we serve are the working poor, those who appear to be holding it together, when, in reality, they are only one car breakdown, one medical crisis, or a death in the family away from losing everything," Reynolds wrote.
Ryan said he's glad he saw the local Catholic Charities program in person.
"They are talking the talk and walking the walk in Fort Worth," he said.
