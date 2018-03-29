Girl raped repeatedly before first grade. Here's what her Fort Worth attacker says

A Fort Worth man was sentenced on Thursday to 65 years in prison for having sex with a 6-year-old Parker County girl at least 20 times when she was in kindergarten and first grade.

Separately, Micheal Moose duct-taped a 9-year-old Tarrant County girl's mouth and threatened to kill her if she told anyone they had had oral sex and intercourse, a Parker County prosecutor said.

A Parker County jury convicted Moose, 49, on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and indecency with a child. Judge Graham Quisenberry sentenced Moose to 20 years on the indecency charge, and that will be served concurrently with the 65 year sentence.

Micheal Moose, 49, of Fort Worth Courtesy: Parker County Jail

"There is no parole for continuous sexual abuse of a young child under Texas law," Parker County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said in a news release. "Therefore Mr. Moose will not be released from prison until he is 113 years old."

The 6-year-old who is now 14 made an outcry in 2016. The girl told a friend after she and her classmates went through a Worth the Wait sexual education class in 6th grade. The friend told the school resource officer and an investigation began.

Moose repeatedly denied to Weatherford police that he molested the girl, but he told investigators he used methamphetamine, had suffered a brain injury, suffered from memory loss and was scared he did molest the victim.

"The interview with the defendant was critical to the case because while Mr. Moose denied committing the offense, he also left the door open to the possibility that he did," said Parker County Assistant District Attorney Susan Pruett, who tried the case with prosecutor Abby Placke.

The Tarrant County girl, who is now 24, told jurors that Moose had sex with her when she was 9 years old. She reported it in Tarrant County, but Moose was not arrested.

"The fact that there were multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against Mr. Moose was a big factor in proving he was sexually interested in children, in particular, the victim in our case," Placke said.