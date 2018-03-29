Fort Worth man convicted of killing Carrollton fish store owner, moving body to woods

A Fort Worth business owner has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for killing a Carrollton fish store owner and dropping his body off in a wooded area in Flower Mound in 2016.
Andrew Steven Gibson, 25, pleaded guilty this week to murder in the shooting death of 37-year-old Alred Armour Jr. in March 2016. Gibson also pleaded guilty to two counts of tampering with physical evidence, one count of criminal mischief and one count of burglary of a building. He was sentenced to 32 years on those charges to be served concurrently.
Gibson entered his plea this week in the 158th District Court in Denton.
Armour was fatally shot in March 2016 when he interrupted a burglary at his fish and aquarium store, Dynamic Reef Systems on Lemay Drive in Carrollton.
A tip to Carrollton investigators led them to Gibson, who owned and operated a business, Vapor Kick, a block away from Armour's store.
Gibson was arrested at his Carrollton business and confessed to investigators, but he could not remember what he had done with Armour's body.
Authorities eventually resorted to cadaver dogs and were able to locate Armour's body in Flower Mound.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
