Three Fort Worth officers broke the same rule. Here's why their punishments differed

Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald suspended a police captain for 10 days in February for releasing confidential information of an officer, nine months after he demoted two captains for the same offense.

Capt. Kathryn D. Rowell's suspension began Feb. 19, according to a Feb. 13 letter Fitzgerald sent the Firefighters' and Police Officers Civil Service Commission. She has appealed the decision.

Rowell released the information to benefit herself, Fitzgerald said in the letter, which was obtained by the Star-Telegram through an open records request. "Capt. Rowell showed a blatant disregard" for department policy, he said.

Under state statute, personnel file information of firefighters and police officers cannot be released.

Fitzgerald could not be reached for comment Friday. But the police department issued this response: "The level of discipline issued by the chief was proportional based on the evidence and supporting conduct violations in the respective cases."

The confidential information was included in an Oct. 23, 2017, grievance Rowell filed with the Fort Worth Police Officers Association about "job assignments." Rowell's letter also was sent to the city's Human Resources Department and to Fitzgerald by email. The information was not released to the general public.

Her letter had "specific details" about an internal investigation of an officer, as well as identifying information of other officers, Fitzgerald said. No one was disciplined in the investigation.





"The information was only known to Capt. Rowell because she was privy to confidential personnel records," Fitzgerald said.

Last year, Abdul Pridgen and Vance Keyes were demoted from their appointed positions and returned to their captain ranks for allegedly releasing the personnel file of Officer William Martin, as well as body camera video of him arresting Jacqueline Craig and her daughters in December 2016. That information was leaked to the media.

Their attorney, Jason Smith, said Friday the men still "deny ever disclosing any information." Both have sued for reinstatement and lost wages and that case is pending in a Dallas County District Court.

Pridgen, once an assistant chief, became police chief in Seaside, Calif., March 1, according to that city's website. Pridgen was not suspended over the alleged leak and the Civil Service Commission denied Fitzgerald's effort to bring Pridgen down to the rank of sergeant.

Keyes, who was a deputy chief and now a patrol duty captain, was suspended for three days without pay. Martin was suspended for 10 days without pay. Craig has since filed suit against the city and Martin.

Rowell has been with the department since 1987. She was promoted to captain in June 2016. In June, she was a finalist for the chief's position in Robinson, near Waco, the Waco Tribune reported.