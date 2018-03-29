Woman killed in rainy freeway accident might have been going too fast, police say

A 21-year-old woman who died in a rainy traffic accident on East Loop 820 might have been driving too fast, Fort Worth police say.
Kensy Medina, whose address was not recorded on her Tarrant County medical examiner's case record, struck a traffic barrier near the Meadowbrook Drive intersection in southeast Fort Worth, said police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani. She was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
"This was a single vehicle accident; 21-year-old Hispanic female is suspected to have been speeding when she struck the barricade," Pollozani said via email. "Our (Traffic Investigative Unit) detectives are investigating the incident."
Never miss a local story.
The accident happened at about 1:15 p.m. on a day when rain inundated North Texas and MedStar responded to more than 60 injury accidents.
A Facebook page appearing to belong to Medina shows her as a member of the groups "Mercadito de Fort Worth" (Little Market of Fort Worth), "La pulguita de Fort Worth" (Flea market of Fort Worth) and "Bueno Bonito y Barato (Fort Worth)" (Good, Good-Looking and Cheap). All of them are related to shopping online.
Comments