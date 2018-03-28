4 Texas Tech football players including Mansfield star suspended after weekend arrests

Four Texas Tech football players including former Mansfield Lake Ridge High School standout Jett Duffey have been indefinitely suspended from the team following their arrests early Sunday after a disturbance near a Lubbock nightclub.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury announced the suspensions Tuesday against Duffey. who plays quarterback, linebacker Christian Taylor, wide receiver Quan Shorts and cornerback Desmon Smith, according to the Lubbock Avalanche Journal.

His announcement came a day after Lubbock police released an officer's 18-minute body camera video of the disturbance.

Duffey and Taylor face charges of criminal mischief and Shorts and Smith face disorderly conduct charges. Six others were taken into custody in the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at Bash Riprock's.

Tech quarterback Jett Duffey Courtesy: Lubbock County Jail

Smith, 20, was bitten by a K-9 during the disturbance, Lubbock police said, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was treated, released and arrested.





"Anytime you have an incident like that, it's a bad look for your program. It's a bad look for your university," Kingsbury told the Lubbock paper. "Our guys have to understand that it's not something we're proud of. It's not going to be tolerated. We've got to be better as a program to make sure that doesn't happen again."

Lubbock police responded to a report of a public disturbance in which someone might be armed, Lubbock police spokeswoman Kasie Whitley said in an email Sunday.





"Officer located a large group of people in front of the nightclub who were impeding traffic," Whitley said.

The video showed Taylor smashing the windshield of a vehicle in front of a Lubbock police officer. Taylor later told the officer the vehicle had tried to hit him, according to a Lubbock police report.

Minutes later, the Avalanche Journal reported, the video showed Duffey walking up to an officer and calmly asking why his teammate was being arrested. The Mansfield star turned, took a few steps and punched a hole in an exterior wall of the U Lofts Apartment building, an incident observed by a Lubbock officer, according to the Lubbock police report.

Duffey, a sophomore, was the first of the four teammates booked into the Lubbock County Jail at 4:15 a.m. Sunday, according to jail records.





He was followed by Taylor at 4:48 a.m., then Shorts at 5:08 a.m., and Smith at 8:07 a.m., jail records state.

The four were later released from jail.

Duffey rejoined the football team last August after serving a suspension in the spring and summer of 2017. A Title IX hearing panel had sided with a woman who alleged Duffey had sex with her twice when she was too incapacitated to consent, according to the Avalanche Journal.

A Lubbock County grand jury returned a no-bill of Duffey in that case.

Duffey was competing as quarterback for the Red Raiders.

He led Mansfield Lake Ridge to the Class 5A Division I state title game in 2015.

