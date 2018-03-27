An old Texas man with a sign: 'Trump that boy don't act right'

Gale McCray, 75, a Fort Worth resident who's originally from Oklahoma, is making a lot of noise with a well-publicized sign he carries saying "Trump that boy don't act right."
Prescotte Stokes III pstokes@star-telegram.com
Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

Fort Worth

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

The Flying Axe Factory located on South Sylvania Street in Fort Worth might be the next place on your go-to list for weekend outings. Ryan Griffin, 25, a University of Texas in Arlington business major, is launching the business Sunday, March 4.