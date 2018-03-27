This old man's got a message he wants to get out: 'Trump, that boy don't act right'

An old man held a protest against President Donald Trump Monday afternoon in southwest Fort Worth, but all you could hear was the sound of traffic whizzing by.

But Gale McCray, 75, a Fort Worth resident who's originally from Oklahoma, is making a whole lot of noise with a well-publicized sign he carries that "Trump that boy don't act right," which has been creating buzz on

Elaine Mastalisz, thank you so much. Appreciate you!!! https://t.co/3VQk0KCowy

— Gale McCray (@OldManWithASign)

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

" target="_self">

Elaine Mastalisz, thank you so much. Appreciate you!!! https://t.co/3VQk0KCowy

— Gale McCray (@OldManWithASign)

" target="_self">social media since February 2017.

"I didn't even come up with the words on the sign," said McCray, whose Facebook page is called Old Man With a Sign. "I grew up in Oklahoma and you heard that term. Here's the way it would go, 'You know old Bill's son? He makes straight A's in school, but you know what? Sometimes that boy don't act right."

McCray picks busy intersections for his protests, Monday's was at South Hulen Street and Bellaire Drive, and turns with his sign to face the moving traffic.

People notice.

He gets cursed, called a loser and plenty other things. Some people honk in approval. He reaches in his back pocket often — taking note of each reaction he gets.

"I feel like I'm so in control — I'm playing a part and they're caught up in some real anger," McCray said.

With more than $3,000 in GoFundMe donations, he's criss-crossed the country in his car through more than a dozen cities from Washington, D.C., to Cleveland to Houston to Midland in the past year. The now retired U.S. postal worker says that most of the responses he's gotten to his sign have been positive.





Asked for his thoughts on Trump's handling of the country, he used a name and an analogy from old western movies he watched as a kid:





"There would be a guy that would ride into town with a buggy and put the back down and he would sell snake oil. And that snake oil would cure everything there was wrong with human beings," McCray said. "There's some people who bought and there was some people who'd say, 'He's a flimflam man.' That's what he is. Trump is a flimflam man."

Prescotte Stokes III: 817-390-7028, @prescottestokes



