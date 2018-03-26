The DFW Hyatt Regency West hotel tower at DFW International Airport. The airport is planning on adding a fourth Hyatt hotel, this one at the airport's south entrance.
The DFW Hyatt Regency West hotel tower at DFW International Airport. The airport is planning on adding a fourth Hyatt hotel, this one at the airport's south entrance.
Demand is growing so another Hyatt hotel is now planned for Dallas-Fort Worth Airport

By Sandra Baker

March 26, 2018 03:57 PM

Two years after opening a Hyatt Place hotel, Dallas-Fort Worth Airport is looking to add another Hyatt brand in its Southgate Plaza development.

Planned is a six-story, 125-suites Hyatt House, Hyatt's extended stay brand, said David Magaña, airport spokesman. The hotel, to be the fourth at the airport, will target visitors staying long-term, he said.

In March of 2016, the airport opened a 137-room Hyatt Place adjacent to the airport's headquarters building and near the airport's south entrance.

Project costs for the Hyatt House were not available, but Magaña said the hotel will likely generate about $100,000 in hotel occupancy tax revenue.

The hotel is being done to meet demand, but also to offer a different product at a different price point, Magana said.

The hotel will join the 298-room Grand Hyatt at Terminal D, which opened in 2005, and the 600-room Hyatt Regency at Terminal C. That hotel opened in 1974 at the same time as the airport, but under a different name. It has been refurbished a few times since.

The airport is seeking approval from the Fort Worth and Dallas City councils for the Hyatt House project, and that should be completed in April, Magaña said.

The hotel should open in mid-2020, following a six-month design process and about 18 months of construction, he said.

It will be off International Park at Rental Car Drive, in the 32-acre Southgate Plaza development.

