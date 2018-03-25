4 Texas Tech football players including Mansfield star jailed after nightclub disturbance

A disturbance in front of a Lubbock nightclub left four Texas Tech football players jailed Sunday morning including quarterback Jett Duffey from Mansfield Lake Ridge High School, Lubbock police said Sunday.

Six other people also were taken into custody in the incident, which occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday at Bash Riprock's.

Tech receiver Desmon Smith, 20, was bitten by a K-9 during the disturbance, Lubbock police said, and he was taken to a local hospital where he was treated, released and arrested.

Lubbock police responded to a report of a disturbance where a suspect could be armed, Lubbock police spokewoman Kasie Whitley said in a Sunday email.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Officer located a large group of people in front of the nightclub who were impeding traffic," Whitley said. "An officer observed an individual intentionally causing damage to a vehicle by smashing the windshield."

When officers attempted to arrest the suspect, the crowd became aggressive, Whitley said.

That's when police arrested the four Tech players and six other people.

Duffey, a sophomore, was the first booked into the Lubbock County Jail Sunday at 4:15 a.m. on a charge of criminal mischief, according to jail records. He's accused of damaging property at the nearby U Lofts Apartments.





He was followed by linebacker Christian Malik-Shakur Taylor at 4:48 a.m., then Quan Shorts was booked into jail at 5:08 a.m. and Smith was placed in jail at 8:07 a.m., jail records state.

Shorts and Smith face disorderly conduct charges while Taylor faces a charge of criminal mischief, according to jail records. Taylor is accused of smashing the windshield.

Taylor is a junior from Jersey Village High School in Houston while Smith is a junior defensive back from Odessa Permian High School. Shorts is a junior receiver from Atascocita High School in Humble.





The four were at a scrimmage in Midland on Saturday, according to the Viva the Matadors.

It was just in August 2017 that Duffey rejoined the football team after serving a suspension in the spring and summer of 2017 after a Title IX hearing panel sided with a woman who alleged Duffey had sex with her twice when she was too incapacitated to consent, according to the Lubbock Avalanche Journal.

A Lubbock County grand jury returned a no-bill decision against Duffey on any criminal charges.

Duffey was competing as quarterback for the Red Raiders.

He led Mansfield Lake Ridge to the Class 5A Division I state title game in 2015.

Duffey was named district MVP, Associated Press Class 5A Offensive MVP and the Star-Telegram super team offensive player of the year. He also was awarded the Landry Award.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 124 'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing Pause 39 Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 127 Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 171 Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 126 After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 146 At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 118 More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 82 Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 9 Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 164 Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

After leading his team to a perfect regular season and a berth in the state title game, Texas Tech commit Jett Duffey is the 2015 Star-Telegram Offensive Player of the Year. kcasas@star-telegram.com

Intern Nick Tarrant contributed to this report.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.