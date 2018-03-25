Lots of rain headed for North Texas in the next few days, maybe golf ball-sized hail

Chances are good that North Texans won't get much yard work done in the next few days as forecasters are calling for heavy rains and maybe some large hail and damaging winds.

On Sunday, there's a slight chance of rain for Fort Worth and Tarrant County as the high should reach 81 degrees.

"The best chance of rain on Sunday will be west of I-35W," meteorologist Juan Hernandez said in a Sunday telephone interview. Hernandez is with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth. "Those will be just isolated storms."

Tarrant County has a 20 percent chance of rain Sunday.

And then here comes the thunderstorms Monday. Heavy rain that could lead to flooding is expected Monday night through Wednesday. Those storms could also be packing large hail, the size of golf balls, and damaging winds, according the NWS office in Fort Worth.

"From Monday night until Wednesday, Tarrant County could see as much as two inches of rain," Hernandez said. "Areas to the east of here could have as much as four inches."

A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing with it cooler temperatures and rain. Daytime temperatures on Tuesday will be in the 70s. Widespread storms are in the forecast Tuesday when there's an 80 percent chance of rain for Tarrant County. And the rain sticks around on Wednesday. There's a 60 percent chance of showers or thunderstorms on Wednesday.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be at in the upper 60s.

But good news baseball fans, forecasters say the rains will clear out by Thursday for opening day for the Texas Rangers. It will be mostly sunny with a high of 70 degrees on Thursday.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.:817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

Domingo Ramirez Jr.:817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr