Man shot after argument with daughter's boyfriend in Fort Worth neighborhood

A man was shot in the foot early Sunday in a residential neighborhood after the victim had argued with his daughter's boyfriend, police said.

No one was in custody.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 3100 block of Bridge Hill Drive.

Investigators believe the man, his daughter and her boyfriend had been in an argument at the residence.

As he was leaving the residence, the boyfriend made a threat against the father, saying he would harm him, police said.

Several minutes later, shots were fired and the father was wounded.

The father was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continued Sunday to search for a suspect.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr