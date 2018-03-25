Fort Worth woman killed in wreck on city street

A 77-year-old Fort Worth was killed Saturday night and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection, police said.

The victim was identified as Sarah Roberts who died at John Peter Smith Hospital shortly after the wreck, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office website on Sunday. A ruling on her death was pending an autopsy.

A man who was in a passenger in Roberts vehicle was injured and he was taken to a local hospital. His injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, police said.

Officers responded to the major accident shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday at Circle Park Boulevard and West Central Avenue.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Two vehicles collided in the intersection, police reported. Police did not release any other details on the crash.

A 16-year-old driver was in the second vehicle and that motorist was checked at the scene with no major injuries, police said.

Police continued Sunday to investigate the fatal crash.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 124 'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing Pause 39 Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 127 Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 171 Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 126 After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 146 At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 118 More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 82 Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 9 Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 164 Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Saginaw Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Sunday morning at the Bank of America located in the 1000 block of N. Saginaw Boulevard. Prescotte Stokes IIIpstokes@star-telegram.com

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr