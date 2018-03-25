A 77-year-old woman was killed Saturday night in a wreck in north Fort Worth, police said.
Fort Worth

Fort Worth woman killed in wreck on city street

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

ramirez@star-telelgram.com

March 25, 2018 07:34 AM

FORT WORTH

A 77-year-old Fort Worth was killed Saturday night and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash at an intersection, police said.

The victim was identified as Sarah Roberts who died at John Peter Smith Hospital shortly after the wreck, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office website on Sunday. A ruling on her death was pending an autopsy.

A man who was in a passenger in Roberts vehicle was injured and he was taken to a local hospital. His injuries appeared to be non-life threatening, police said.

Officers responded to the major accident shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday at Circle Park Boulevard and West Central Avenue.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection, police reported. Police did not release any other details on the crash.

A 16-year-old driver was in the second vehicle and that motorist was checked at the scene with no major injuries, police said.

Police continued Sunday to investigate the fatal crash.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763,@mingoramirezjr

