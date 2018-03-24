'Lock down guns not schools' is the clear message in Fort Worth's March for Our Lives

Thousands of students, parents, teachers and others took to the streets of downtown Fort Worth Saturday morning to send a very loud message to lawmakers.

Fix our gun laws and stop school shootings.

Babies in strollers, men in wheelchairs and students — from elementary to high school — held signs that read "Lock down guns not schools" and "Protect out students" and screamed "This is what democracy looks like."

Lillian Scott, a 16-year-old junior at Paschal High School in Fort Worth who helped organize and was a speaker at the event and said "it's amazing to see the support that we've gotten."

Fort Worth police estimated the crowd at between 7,000 and 8,000.

The Fort Worth march was in solidarity with more than 800 rallies across the world, from London to Los Angeles. But the biggest stage was in Washington, D.C., where students who survived the deadly shooting at their high school in Parkland, Fla. — and hundreds of thousands of supporters — rallied against gun violence.

Scott said she and a classmate, Lucy Ariola, knew they were going to make sure an event was held in Fort Worth as soon as she heard that students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were going to rally in D.C.

"We got the calling early on to do this march," Scott said. "I've seen the aftermath of these shootings on the internet and every time it makes my stomach turn. "

The Fort Worth march ended just before noon, in time for many of the marchers to drive to Dallas for a 1 p.m. march.

Charley Goff, an 11-year-old fifth grade student from Fort Worth, who marched with her mother, said the gun violence she seen at other schools around the country make her afraid.

Her teachers are also frightened, Charley said.

"Hopefully, people will change," Charley said. "They will realize what they are doing to our nation."

Nadya Acha, a 16-year-old junior at Mansfield Lakeridge High School, said she feels that her generation and those who are older have become desensitized to the gun violence that occurs in and around schools.

"It's been normalized," Acha said.

And the people who are making our laws are not working for us, Acha said. Going against policies that might interrupt contributions from pro-gun organizations is simply not in the best interests of many lawmakers, Acha said.

"Fighting against the pro-gun lobby is not beneficial for them," Acha said.

Jake Harper, a 16-year-old sophomore who attends Paschal High School, said the march was historic in many ways for students who have grown up during a generation of school shootings.

Harper, who had not been born when a gunman killed 15 at Columbine High School in 1999 in Jefferson County Colo., said this march marks the first time that students around his age have made their voices heard.

"We are saying that we will no longer accept the status quo," Harper said. "The message is broad but at its core, it's simple."

Onlookers stood on the curbs, taking pictures with their cell phones as the marchers walked through downtown in a trail that was blocks long. Police and sheriff deputies blocked streets, as car horns blew in support and as motorcycle engines were revved in an apparent attempt to drown out the marchers' chants.

Air Force veteran Jim Gilbert, 76, of Fort Worth, said he came to the march and rally to show his support for the students.

"I'm overwhelmed that our politicians are willing to sell out the educational opportunities for our children for the price of a re-election campaign," Gilbert said.

Karen Jenkins, a 64-year-old sixth grade math and science teacher, said she was at the march because she did not want anyone to come into her classroom and kill her kids. Her children are afraid, Jenkins said. The back door to her school building stays locked and is checked several times a day to keep violent people away from her students, Jenkins said.

Jenkins said she tells her frightened students that any shooter will "have to come through her first."

"When I went to school, the people with guns were hunters and they killed animals," Jenkins said.

Megan Hieger, a sixth-grade English teacher who works at a Keller elementary school, said she grew up around guns and is not against gun ownership, but wants sensible rules to control access to guns.

"I'm here because I shouldn't have to be here," Hieger said. "I'm tired of looking into the frightened eyes of my students as we do lockdown drills. And I'll be damned if I'm going to carry a gun at school."

Sara Kuhn, a 10-year-old fifth grader who lives in North Richland Hills, said she came to Saturday's march because she wanted to see gun violence in school to stop.

"I should not be afraid to go to school," Kuhn said.

Sara's mother, Maria Kuhn, 46, said she has three children in school in North Richland Hills, and two of them were at the march.

"They are scared of guns and they are scared of dying," Maria Kuhn said. "When you have to talk to your 10-year-old about playing dead on the floor so she won't be killed, it's not a conversation you want to have."

Dakota Rudzik, an 18-year-old Keller Central High School senior, was the final speaker at the rally and told the crowd that he has been an activist for two years now.

"This is one of my proudest moments," Rudzik said. "Today all of you have taken the first step to transforming not only your future, but the future of every American who has ever feared for their life in their place of education."

