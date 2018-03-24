Houston Stock Show and Rodeo is bigger than Fort Worth’s, but is it better?

With the Astros as the reigning world champions in baseball and the Rockets owning the best record in the NBA, Houston has plenty to brag about compared to Dallas-Fort Worth.
And that’s before you consider the Houston Stock Show and Rodeo, which dwarfs Fort Worth’s annual livestock extravaganza.
But does bigger mean better?
The Houston Stock Show and Rodeo, which concluded last weekend, is enormous by any measure. It covers more ground, has more livestock, pays more money and draws larger crowds than the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.
But there is no shame in that. Houston is the nation’s fourth largest city with a population of 2.2 million, while Fort Worth is No. 16 with a population of more than 810,000.
And while Fort Worth draws folks from across Texas, Houston’s show is more suited for urban cowboys.
“This one is definitely more of an urban show. You get more city traffic than you do in Fort Worth,” said Sherrie Brown of Wild Wire Jewelry, who has been a vendor at both stock shows since 1969. “In Fort Worth, we tend to be busy only on the weekends. Houston is better for our bottom line.”
Houston’s numbers are staggering compared to Fort Worth:
- The Houston event drew 2,408,550 visitors, compared to 1,214,800 in Fort Worth.
- The junior livestock auction totaled $15.1 million, compared to $3.6 million in Fort Worth.
- The grand champion steer sold for $410,000 and $200,000 in Fort Worth.
- The grand champion lamb sold for $300,000 and $75,000 in Fort Worth.
- Five Houston rodeos and concerts drew more than 75,000.
- The Houston rodeo committed $2.17 million to its contestants, compared to $980,000 in Fort Worth.
‘A rodeo broke out’
Since 1936, Fort Worth’s rodeo has done its roping and bucking in the Will Rogers Coliseum, with a capacity of about 5,600. There is live music in Fort Worth, but no where near the caliber of performers that appear in Houston.
In Houston, the rodeo performances are followed by concerts that often offer the top names in country music (Garth Brooks was one of the featured performers this year) in the cavernous RNG Stadium, which holds more than 72,000 fans for Houston Texans football games, and this time of year, rodeos.
When you attend the Houston rodeo, you are struck by the enormous scale of it. But, equally stunning is how differently Fort Worth and Houston treat their rodeos.
There is a joke in stock show circles that paraphrases an old saying about hockey and fights: “Hey, I went to a country and western concert the other night, and a rodeo broke out!”
Houstonians are famous for skipping the meal and eating only the dessert at their rodeo.
A visit to two Houston rodeos confirmed that reputation. On both nights, the crowd numbered only in the hundreds when the grand entry began at 6:45 p.m. Eventually, the audience began to file in during the bull riding, which is traditionally the final event in a rodeo (in Houston, they do their calf scramble, chuck wagon race and mutton bustin’ after the bulls have bucked). By the time the last note had twanged for Luke Bryan on March 15 and Chris Young on March 16, the paid attendance had exploded to 72,177 for Bryan and 64,238 for Young.
But now that the Fort Worth rodeo will be moving to the 14,000-seat Dickies Arena when it is completed in 2020, will our rodeo take the “forget the broncs and bring on the guitars” personality of the Houston event?
Probably not.
“When it comes to our rodeo performances, our number one priority will always be about creating and producing a quality, engaging and exciting experience centered around the rodeo athletes,” said Stock Show spokesman Matt Brockman. “Dickies Arena will maintain the intimacy of Will Rogers Coliseum with the action on the arena floor – cowboys, cowgirls, broncs and bulls in competition – being the ‘main attraction’ that appeals to fans. At this time, there is no intent to change our rodeo format as it relates to entertainers.”
‘Biggest of all majors’
While the rodeos are uniquely different, they are more closely comparable when it comes to the stock show side of things.
But again, Houston pays more money to youth exhibitors and draws bigger crowds.
“[Houston] is the biggest of all the majors,” said Grapevine High School ag science teacher Taylor McGrew, referring to the nation’s four top shows — Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Denver. “The lines are a little be longer, mainly because there are more cattle here than in Fort Worth. There is a little more competition here. My kids get a little more nervous and excited here because they have such a big audience. It raises the excitement, big-time.”
And the key word with Houston is “big.” That show spreads out over RNG Park, which includes RNG Stadium, RNG Center and RNG Arena. The long-shuttered Astrodome sits unused in the middle of these venues and the show’s midway, looking like a afterthought.
A person attending the Houston Stock Show can wear out their Fitbit.
But ironically, while the show covers a lot of ground, it places most of its vendors (the booths selling all manner of western wear, farm equipment, art, jewelry and even mattresses) and its livestock in a single room: the quarter-mile long NRG Center.
“When we come to Houston, it is probably my favorite show because everything is in one barn,” said McGrew, noting that having all the livestock in one facility (as opposed to be spread out in separate barns in Fort Worth) makes it easier for him to shuttle between students who are showing different animals.
Fort Worth ‘more enjoyable’
It is an incredible sight to see so much livestock and so many people under one roof. And to see cattle stalled just a few feet away from somebody trying to sell vegetable slicers.
For the young exhibitors showing heifers, the two shows have a lot of similarities. Many of them show at multiple majors, so they often see familiar faces in the show ring.
But participating in stock shows is about more than just cattle.
“It is definitely fun getting out here and being able to experience the culture of Houston. But I love the Stockyards, so Fort Worth is a more enjoyable experience,” said Hannah Gallegos, 17, a junior at Grapevine High School who has been showing livestock at Fort Worth and Houston for eight years.
Probably the most intrinsic difference between the Houston and Fort Worth is in their visible personalities.
“One thing about Houston, you have a wider variety of people [than in Fort Worth]. Houston is more open and inviting to your regular old pedestrians who are just coming to watch. That can be a good thing and bad thing,” said McGrew.
And to give and idea of how pronounced and obvious those personality differences can be at the two shows, consider this: when I invited a relative to join me at the Houston show after I had finished gathering my story, I suggested a way he could probably separate me from the crowd if he had trouble finding me.
“I will be wearing a cowboy hat,” I told him.
