Her baby was found dead under a sink. Now she's headed to prison

When police arrived at the home where Shaquita Galloway lived on April 16, 2013, they found her dead newborn wrapped in a bloody blanket and stuffed under the bathroom sink.

The baby took less than two breaths and never lived long enough to be given a first name, according to Galloway's defense attorney, Gary Smart.

Galloway, now 27, the child's mother, got a five-and-a-half-year sentence on Friday after the jury deliberated for more than five hours, Smart said.

According to Smart, the mother had the mental capacity of a pre-teen and barely knew she was pregnant when she delivered her son. Galloway repeatedly told investigators that she had not been pregnant.

The state accused her, and a jury convicted her of failing to provide adequate medical care for her newborn.





“This was a tragic case for everyone involved," said Dale Smith, the Tarrant County prosecutor who presented the state's case. "The jury was committed to finding justice for Baby Boy Galloway.”

The autopsy found air in the newborn's lungs and stomach, which indicated that he took at least one breath before he died, Smart said.

Galloway suffered from a severe mental deficiencies, and had an I.Q. of about 74, Smart said. When she was pregnant, she was living in a home with religious caretakers who discouraged sex before marriage and pregnancy outside wedlock, Smart said.

Galloway never told her caretakers that she was pregnant, and told investigators that she was still having menstrual cycles during the nine months before she delivered, Smart said. Galloway was afraid of being kicked out on the streets and having to live on her own, Smart said.

"She had given conflicting stories about her being pregnant," Smart said. "She tried to hide her pregnancy. The same fear that a shy 12-year-old would have is the same fear that she had. She had never lived on her own before."

Galloway must serve half of her sentence before she becomes eligible for parole, Smart said.

She did nothing to help him live

The case was originally assigned to Crimes Against Children unit Detective Dennis Hutchins, but an arrest was never made.

Hutchins was fired in July when investigators uncovered evidence that he mishandled multiple child abuse investigations, including not making arrests when probable cause existed, failing to file cases for prosecution and failing to interview witnesses.

His attorney has argued that Hutchins had “hit a point of burnout” and was overwhelmed by a crushing caseload in an understaffed unit. The department created a task force to help conduct an in-depth audit of Hutchins’ cases during his 14 years in the Crimes Against Children unit. Galloway’s case was among those reviewed by the task force.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a friend of Galloway’s told officers summoned to JPS on April 17, 2013, that she and her family ran a Baptist church rescue mission and that they had taken in Galloway seven years earlier to give her a home.

During the previous evening, the woman told the officer, Galloway had locked herself in the bathroom for about five hours. A 9-year-old boy in the house reported hearing a baby crying inside the bathroom, according to the affidavit.

When Galloway eventually emerged, the friend saw that there was blood in the bathroom, that the shower curtain was on the floor and that the toilet seat had been removed. Galloway was taken to the hospital after the friend saw that she was bleeding, the affidavit states.

When questioned by police, Galloway repeatedly denied that she had been pregnant or had given birth. Fearing that a newborn might be in need of immediate medical attention, Fort Worth officers entered the house in the 900 block of East Annie Street where Galloway had been living. They found the newborn boy’s body under the sink in the bathroom.

When questioned again by Hutchins, Detective P.A. Delano and a Child Protective Services investigator, Galloway repeated that she had not given birth or been pregnant. However, later she admitted to delivering the boy in the bathroom, the affidavit stated.

Galloway told the investigators that the baby cried briefly and was breathing when she laid him on the floor so that she could shower. When she emerged from the shower, she said, the baby had stopped breathing so she covered him with a bloody towel and placed him under the sink.

“When asked why she didn’t tell anyone that she was pregnant or that she had a baby,” Galloway said that she was afraid of getting kicked out of her house, the affidavit stated.

Galloway denied harming her baby but also said she did nothing to help him live, it said. She also denied knowing CPR, the affidavit stated. She acknowledged to police that she was aware of the Baby Moses law that would have allowed her to hand over the baby at locations such as a fire station, the affidavit stated.

A search of the East Annie Street residence revealed that Galloway had received a medical assistant diploma in December 2011 from a for-profit college, graduating with a 3.29 grade point average, perfect attendance and was certified in CPR and the use of an automated external defibrillator, the affidavit stated.





Much was made about Galloway's education accomplishments during the trial, but Smart said her achievements are misleading.

"You have a poor woman with mental deficiencies and I don't think the general public understood the depths of her deficiencies and did not understand how that would cause her to react to situations such as giving birth," Smart said.

Galloway graduated from high school, attending special education classes, and did receive a diploma for completing the medical assistant program course from a for-profit college in Fort Worth, Smart said.

But Galloway's training did not give her the skills she needs to perform any type of medical procedure, Smart said. Galloway is prepared to be an office assistant -- take names and phone numbers, get coffee, things like that, Smart said.

But Galloway was never able to pass the standardized test that she needed to pass to be credentialed to work as a medical assistant, Smart said.

"I was very disappointed they found her guilty," Smart said. "I wanted to try and keep her out of the penitentiary. I had hoped the penitentiary was not going to be an option. Hopefully, she will be given some level of protection there, but she will be very vulnerable in that situation."

Matt Buckalew, Tarrant County assistant district attorney, assisted with the prosecution, which was held in state District Judge Mollee Westfall's court.

This story contains material from Star-Telegram archives.