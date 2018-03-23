A man died Monday morning after running into traffic on Alta Mere Drive.
Fort Worth

He ran into oncoming traffic in Fort Worth and was killed

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 23, 2018 09:43 AM

Fort Worth

A man who ran out of a gas station into oncoming traffic was run over and killed at about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Fort Worth police say.

The man, who was not identified by police, came out of the bathroom of the Racetrac at 3204 Alta Mere Drive, ran from the station and into the street, where he was hit by a vehicle.

Police spokesman Daniel Segura said that "witnesses on scene described his actions," leading police to believe he might have been intoxicated. An employee at the gas station had no comment.

Segura said police are still investigating.

An ambulance was dispatched, and Segura said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

