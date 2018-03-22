Video shows arrest at Fort Worth hospital involving indicted officer

A video that opens with a man using the telephone to make a phone call at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth has sparked a criminal investigation and a lawsuit and has criminal justice reform advocates in Fort Worth's African-American community calling for the firing of another police officer.

The video shows a then-20-year-old Henry Newson, who is black, being hit in the face by Jon Preston Romer, a white Fort Worth police officer who was indicted last week on charges of official oppression, aggravated perjury and making a false report to a police officer as a result of the November 2016 incident.

The charges stem from the Nov. 5, 2016, arrest of Newson, who was charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespass, with Romer, who was working private security that day, listed on the police report as the reporting officer. The charges were dismissed in March 2017 at prosecutorial discretion, according to court documents.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Henry Newson had charges of resisting arrest and criminal trespass dismissed against him last March, and now authorities are accusing the Fort Worth officer who arrested him of hitting him without justification. Handout Tarrant County Sheriff's Department

The video shows Romer put Newson in a headlock and take him to the ground. Then, Romer and two other men the lawsuit named as hospital security guards Jeremy Flores and Jonathan Walterbach piled on top of Newson and punched, kicked and handcuffed him while sitting on his head.





The Fort Worth Police Department has placed Romer on restricted duty. During a press conference last week, Michael Bell, pastor of Greater St. Stephen First Church and spokesman for the Tarrant County Local Organizing Committee, asked why Romer has not been fired.

Bell noted that Romer was also involved in the 2011 shooting death of a 32-year-old handicapped father, Charal "Ra Ra" Thomas, during a traffic stop in east Fort Worth.

Thomas did not follow police orders to exit his vehicle and drove off with Romer's arm trapped in a window. Thomas continued to drive, dragging Romer along until Romer pulled himself onto a running board and fatally shot him in front of an adult passenger and three of Thomas' children. Thomas' death became a source of friction between police and the black community.

"Why was a police officer who has used deathly force been allowed to remain on the streets until the day of his indictment?" Bell asked. "Who made the decision to not hold Romer accountable for his actions once they were uncovered?"

See the video and read the reporting from our media partners at WFAA here