Fort Worth teen charged in beating death of Bedford girl set to be moved to adult jail

A 16-year-old Fort Worth youth certified to stand trial as an adult in the killing of a 14-year-old Beford girl is scheduled to be moved next week to an adult jail.

Jordin Roache was certified in a December hearing, but he has remained in the Lynn W. Ross Juvenile Detention Center, the facility he has been in since his arrest in September.

Roache will be moved to the Tarrant County Jail on March 30, the day he turns 17, according to an official with the Tarrant County criminal district attorney's office.

The teen is accused of using a hammer to kill Kaytlynn Cargill whose body was found in an Arlington landfill in June 2017.

He's accused of beating her to death during an alleged $300 marijuana deal at the Oak Creek Apartments, near Pennington Field in Bedford, where she lived with her parents.

Cellphone records and DNA evidence linked Roache to Kaytlynn's death, according to an arrest warrant.

Roache had been staying at the Bedford complex with his girlfriend for about two weeks before Kaytlynn was killed. Investigators on June 25, 2017 found blood on several walls and other areas in the girlfriend's apartment, as well as the head of a hammer believed to be the murder weapon, the warrant states.

Officials with Republic Service Sanitation confirmed to Bedford detectives the dumpsters at the Bedford apartment complex were picked up on June 21, 2017 and taken to the landfill, according to the warrant.

Roache was taken into custody on Sept. 1, 2017 at O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth.

He was charged with murder as an adult in December, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

A date for his murder trial is pending.

A teacher and others gather at Central Junior High School in Bedford to remember Kaytlynn Cargill, 14, whose body was found in an Arlington landfill on Wednesday. Ryan Osbornerosborne@star-telegram.com

