Tarrant County ranked fifth in the nation with a population gain of 32,729, bringing the county's estimated population to 2,054,475. More than 800,000 of those live in Fort Worth.
Tarrant County ranked fifth in the nation with a population gain of 32,729, bringing the county's estimated population to 2,054,475. More than 800,000 of those live in Fort Worth. Joyce Marshall Star-Telegram archives
Tarrant County ranked fifth in the nation with a population gain of 32,729, bringing the county's estimated population to 2,054,475. More than 800,000 of those live in Fort Worth. Joyce Marshall Star-Telegram archives

Fort Worth

DFW gains a whopping 146,000 residents in 2017 to lead the nation

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

March 22, 2018 11:05 AM

North Texas is still booming — really booming — according to the U.S. Census Bureau's latest population estimates.

The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metropolitan area’s jump of 146,000 residents in 2017 was the most of any metro area in the United States. And six of the top 10 fastest growing counties in the United States were also in Texas, including Tarrant, Dallas, Denton and Collin.

Overall, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington ranked fourth in the nation, with 7,399,662 residents, behind only the New York, Chicago and Los Angeles metro areas and ahead of Houston, The Woodlands-Sugar Land, which ranked fifth.

"In some ways, it continues the story we've been telling that we continue to see substantial growth in urbanized areas in that population triangle between Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio-Austin and Houston," said Lloyd Potter, the Texas State Demographer at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the population estimates from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2017, Tarrant County ranked fifth in the nation with a population gain of 32,729, bringing the county's estimated population to 2,054,475. City population estimates were not released.

"If you look at Tarrant County, it has what I would consider healthy growth," Potter said.

The growth in Tarrant County was similar to what was seen in Bexar County (San Antonio), which ranked seventh in population growth Potter said.

In Tarrant County, 48 percent of the growth is due to natural increases compared to 52 percent from migration.

Although Dallas and Harris counties both ranked in the top 10, Potter said both counties had people moving out, but those numbers are offset by immigrants moving in.

The dynamic growth of Denton and Collin counties continued with both cracking the top 10 in overall population growth. Collin County has attracted plenty of attention for attracting the Toyota headquarters and landing other new businesses.

"Much of that growth is being driven by job creation," Potter said. "If we look at Texas migration, much of that is driven by domestic migration from California, Illinois, New York and also Florida."

If you look at all of the ring counties around DFW (Collin, Denton, Ellis, Johnson, Hood, Hunt, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Somervell and Wise), 74 percent of their growth came from migration.

The population estimated do not show the impact of the Hurricane Harvey on the Texas Gulf Coast since it ended on July 1, before the hurricane struck.

Bill Hanna: 817-390-7698, @fwhanna

More Videos

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Pause
Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

If nothing is done to preserve space, the landfill in far southeast Fort Worth will run out of room in a little more than two decades, according to a recent report. Max Faulknermfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing 124

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

Pause
Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth 39

Man shot to death near a church in southeast Fort Worth

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection 127

Racing legend Johnny Rutherford had his famed race car 'baked' to perfection

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth 171

Step inside the Flying Axe Factory in Fort Worth

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets 126

After two failed pregnancies, a Fort Worth couple delivers triplets

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive 146

At Pura Vida Sanctuary, the Afro roots in Latin dance come alive

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours? 118

More than 70 musical instruments found in stolen storage trailers. Are they yours?

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect 82

Police officers in Fort Worth fatally shoot armed suspect

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth 9

Suspect arrested in police officer-involved shooting in Fort Worth

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick? 164

Super Bowl LII: Can this crocodile get revenge against the New England Patriots with his Super Bowl pick?

'Do we jump off the wing?': Southwest Airlines passengers panic during emergency landing

View More Video