She was a Western Hills High School senior with a bright future. It ended on a street

Maria Watanave Espinosa's heart breaks every day a week after her 18-year-old daughter was fatally injured on a west Fort Worth roadway.

Ilda Espinosa, a senior at Western Hills High School, died after police say she was hit by a vehicle at Camp Bowie Boulevard and Loop 820. The vehicle never stopped.





Maria Espinosa said her daughter was riding in a truck that was going fast when someone either threw her out or she stepped out.

No one had been arrested as of Thursday. "The detective is still working on identifying the suspect," Fort Worth police spokesman Daniel Segura said in an email. "We have a partial name and we're hoping the sister of the deceased and friends can help provide further identifying information."

The mother said her family has also provided police with videos and photos from that night.

"She was out with these three older people," the mother said in Spanish in an interview with the Star-Telegram. "I know because we found videos and photos on Instragram."

Espinosa went to Arlington on the night of March 14 for dancing and later stopped at a restaurant with a group of people. She left there in a truck with three or four other people in the early morning March 15.

"She called her ex-boyfriend and told him where they were," her mother said. "He got in his car and spotted them in Fort Worth. He followed them because he wanted to be sure she got home OK."

He was behind them at about 3:30 a.m. when Espinosa landed on the roadway, and he stopped to render aid and call the police.

Espinosa was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a few minutes later. A preliminary police report indicated a vehicle ran over the teen.

Frustration grows for the Espinosa family that no one has been taken into custody.

"I don't understand how the police can't find them," her mother said. "They have a description of the truck and there were videos of the people she was with."





The family had a memorial service for Espinosa in Fort Worth on Sunday.

"We've gone through suffering that I hope no other family has to go through in their lifetime," her mother said. "I just want those people found who left my daughter. I don't want another family to go through what we've been going through these last few days."