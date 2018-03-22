Do you recognize the man in these photos? He's a suspected bank robber

Police are reaching out on Facebook and Twitter for help from the public in identifying a man suspected of robbing one bank in late February and a second bank on March 15.
Never miss a local story.
The suspect — a tall, slender white male with dark curly hair and hazel eyes — handed a note demanding money to a teller at the Colonial Bank at 10860 N. Beach Street on Feb. 26, police say. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
They believe the same man, who wore a dark jacket and mirrored glasses, entered the Unity One Credit Union at 4625 N. Tarrant Parkway on March 15 and spoke to a teller, according to Officer Daniel Segura, a police spokesman.
"Apparently, the suspect walked into the bank, talked to one of the clerks and left, then he returned and committed the robbery," Segura said.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information on him or the robberies to call 817-988-8563.
Comments